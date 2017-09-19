For Sale: BMW E24 with a V12

This BMW E24 is for sale at East Autos FB page in Purfleet, UK with an asking price of £14,000 or $18,934. The car was built by Andrius Mikulskis to compete in D1Sport in Lithuania. You can follow the project’s progress in his FB album. Under the hood sits a 5.4 L M73 V12 that makes 320 hp (40 kW) and 360 lb-ft (490 Nm) of torque from the factory. A Getrag (E30) manual transmission finds itself behind the engine thanks to a custom adapter.

Source: East Autos FB page and Andrius Mikulskis FB page via Piotr