Chris Boyette Makes the 7-Sec Club with his Twin-Turbo V6 S2000

Chris Boyette continues to prove a turbocharged J-series V6 is nothing to mess with. Last year he set a personal best of 8.662 sec at 154.64 mph. Since then Chris has continued to get faster while pushing the J32 V6 to the limit. After a recent failure on the mostly stock engine he decided to build another one with some aftermarket help. The new motor includes a 3/4 filled block, ported heads, MGP aluminum rods, and CP low compression pistons. The decision paid off recently at Milan Dragway when Chris went down the track in 7.954 seconds at 168.87 mph on 45 psi of boost and no nitrous. The drivetrain consists of a Powerglide two-speed automatic and Ford 8.8″ rear end.

Source: Chris Epic Tuning Service and Payso Productions