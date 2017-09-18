Jet Boat with a Supercharged 26B Four-Rotor

When Peter and Gary Huijs brought their Jet Boat out of hibernation in 2016 it was powered by a turbocharged 2.6 L 26B four-rotor built by Pulse Performance Race Engineering. The engine produced 1,300 horsepower and propelled the boat 0-75 mph in less than two seconds. However for the new season the team turned to Brent Curran at Curran Brothers Racing to switch from turbo to a positive displacement TBS supercharger. The team first 3D scanned the entire engine and surrounding area so they could build a custom cage the supercharger will sit on. The team is also installing a new Piranha Jet unit from Scott Waterjet. The combination is sure to make one really fast boat.

Source: Rotaboat Racing and Curran Brothers Racing