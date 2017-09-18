Subaru Impreza with a Twin-Turbo Flat-Six

Joe Hanna owns this 1993 Subaru Impreza and built it at his shop ASF Machine in Grand Junction, Colorado. Joe set out to turn the sedan into a monster race car by adding two more cylinders and a lot of boost. Under the hood sits a 3.4 L EG33 flat-six with LS2 coil packs, dry sump system, and two Precision 5858 turbochargers. The goal is to make 1,000+ horsepower and about 800 lb-ft of torque which should push the 2,400 lb car pretty fast. The drivetrain consists of a JDM STI Version 7 six-speed manual transmission with a Competition Clutch twin-disc clutch, Driveshaft Shop one-piece aluminum driveshaft and 800 hp rear axles.

Source: Wheel Well and ASF Machine via ESD reader