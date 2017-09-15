For Sale: 1976 BMW 2002 with a M42 Inline-Four

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1976 BMW 2002 is for sale on eBay with a current bid of $1,675 and no reserve in Atlanta, Georgia. The little BMW is powered by a 1.8 L M42 inline-four connected to a G250 five-speed manual transmission both taken from a BMW E36 connected to a BMW E21 LSD. The rear tail lights are converted from square to round lights, the seats are from a Prelude, and side mirrors from a Porsche 914. Although the car runs and drives as seen in the video below it does come with some issues like cut springs, doors that don’t lock, cracked windshield, and previous rust repair on the floor. However the biggest issue might be there is no title to the car. The current owner claims he registered it with only a bill of sale but please know your state’s requirements before bidding.

