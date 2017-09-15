1977 Cadillac with a Twin-Turbo LSx

Shawn Gilbert built his 1977 Cadillac Coupe de Ville to drag race. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LSx V8 that produces 1,172 horsepower to the rear wheels. The engine features stock block and crank, Wiseco pistons, K1 rods, LSA heads, Holley Dominator EFI system, and a twin-turbo system built by Big 3 Racing. Behind the engine is a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and rear end with 3.50 gears. The combo was good enough for a 8.884 sec quarter-mile at 150.72 mph in the video below.

Source: Holley Performance