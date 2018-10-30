1970 Chevelle with a 454 LSX V8

1970 Chevelle with a 454 LSX V8

This 1970 Chevelle was built by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. Under the hood sits a 454 LSX V8 built by Texas Speed and Performance that makes 700 horsepower. A T56 Magnum six-speed built by Bowler Performance Transmissions sends power to a Truetrac LSD with 4.11 gears. The car rides on Roadster Shop’s Spec chassis which features parallel 4-Bar rear suspension, Penske Racing shocks, and Baer Pro+ 14-inch drilled/slotted brakes.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and Roadster Shop FB page

