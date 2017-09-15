Escort RSR with a Hayabusa V8

This Ford Escort might seem like a modified original but it’s a custom race car built by SHP Engineering. It starts with a fiberglass body and space frame chassis SHP Engineering calls an Escort RSR. The owner Lloyd Wright races the 700 kg (1,543 lb) car in Time Attack. However what really sets this apart from the other RSR models is the unique 2.8 L V8 from Radical Performance Engines under the hood. The engine produces 450 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque while revving to 10,500 rpm. It’s made using two 1.3 L Suzuki Hayabusa heads connected to a custom block and crank. Behind the engine sits a Quaife 69G six-speed sequential transmission with paddle shifters.

Source: RSR Escort FB page and Passion Ford (build thread)