1973 Vega with a Turbo Inline-Four

David Carroll knows a few things about turning a classic into a serious autocross contender as shown by his LS3 powered 280Z. However for his next project David wanted to go in a different direction. So after purchasing a 1973 Chevy Vega he went to work at his company Norcal Garage turning the subcompact into a race car called “De La Vega”. For power he chose to go with a 2.0 L LTG inline-four crate engine that produces 240 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The drivetrain consists of a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual transmission, Centerforce clutch, aluminum driveshaft, Monza V8 rear end, and Moser axles. He also improved handling with Ridetech TQ-series triple adjustable coilovers, Wilwood C5 disc brakes in front, and 1st gen Camaro disc brakes in rear.

