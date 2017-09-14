LSx V12 Powered Camaro on the Dyno

Mike Heim stopped by Evan’s Tuning with his 1967 Camaro. Mike was there to get his V12 LSx running a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU tuned. The engine was recently switched from dual carbs to an EFI system. After tuning the engine made 600+ horsepower at 5,800-6,000 rpm and 600 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm to the axles.

Source: V12ls FB page