LSx V12 Powered Camaro on the Dyno

Mike Heim stopped by Evan’s Tuning with his 1967 Camaro. Mike was there to get his V12 LSx running a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU tuned. The engine was recently switched from dual carbs to an EFI system. After tuning the engine made 600+ horsepower at 5,800-6,000 rpm and 600 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm to the axles.
Source: V12ls FB page
Jim
That torque curve had no curve. Beautiful! I think there’s a bunch more left in there though. Can’t wait to see this evolve.
swaptastic
600 lb-ft from 2,000-5,500 rpm is a thing of beauty. They are coming out with the 9.7 L version soon. Who will be the first to add some turbochargers?