For Sale: Porsche 914-6 GT Race Car

This Porsche 914-6 GT race car is for sale through consignment at Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The lightweight car was built by Patrick Motorsports starting to compete in vintage racing series such as HRS, SVRA, VARA, & PCA Vintage. Power comes form a 2.0 L twin plug flat-six that produces 200 horsepower. The engine features a 914-6 Magnesium engine case (non matching to the chassis), lightened and balanced 911 counter-weight crankshaft with knife-edge, Pauter lightweight rods, and 81 mm pistons. Behind the engine sits a five-speed manual 901 transaxle with close ratio gears and Wavetrac diff. The interior is stripped with a roll cage, Safecraft fire system, single Sparco Pro 2000 seat with Schroth 6-point harness, and AIM MXL race display.
Full Stats:
Vehicle:
- Porsche 914-6 GT race car
- Built for Vintage Class Racing (HRS, SVRA, VARA, & PCA VINTAGE)
Engine:
- 2.0 L flat-six twin plug
- 200 hp
- 914-6 Magnesium engine case (non matching to the chassis)
- 911 counter-weight crankshaft – knife edge lightened & balanced, cross drilled center main
- Pauter lightweight rods
- 930 oil pump & late intermediate shaft assembly
- Calico coated bearings
- Special 81mm pistons fitted to 81mm cylinder set
- Twin plug heads are ported to 37mm intake, 35mm exhaust
- Performance valve springs & titanium retainers
- 4 bearing 49mm cam housings, PMS special grind billet cams by Webcam
- Late aluminum cam housings
- 930 tensioners
- Late Carrera fan, housing, and alternator
- Twin Plug distributor
- 2x MSD CD Boxes with soft touch rev limiter system
- PMO Carburetor set – 40mm with tall manifold match ported to heads
- custom PMS 304 stainless headers, set with optimized merge collector & 304 S.S. megaphones with internal scrubble for sound control
Drivetrain:
- 901 Side shift five-speed transaxle
- 904 mainshaft
- 901 shifter uses a 1st/reverse gear lockout
- Close ratio gear sets 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th
- Wavetrac differential with new final drive bearings
- Billet intermediate plate, new main shaft & pinion shaft bearings
- Setrab/Patrick Motorsports oil cooling system
- Patrick Motorsports shift rod & linkage system
Fuel:
- Fuel Safe Fuel Cell developed with Patrick Motorsports
Interior:
- Safecraft fire system was installed
- master disconnect switch (for interior and exterior)
- single Sparco Pro 2000 seat with Schroth 6-point harness
- detachable Momo wheel finished in Alcantara
- Lightweight Odyssey PC925L Battery with 914 mount kit
- AIM MXL Race Display – provides detailed custom configurations and data logging
Body:
- steel GT style flares
- composite front valance
- composite front bumper
- composite rear bumper
- composite rockers
- aluminum tail light housing
Brakes:
- Front:
- drilled rotors
- steel 911 SC calipers (more reliable than “S” alloy caliper without the flexing issues)
- Rear:
- drilled rotors
- 911 steel calipers with parking brake
Suspension:
- Front:
- RSR front struts with raised spindles
- 911 hubs
- 21 mm torsion bars
- billet upper strut mounts with spherical bearings, 911 steering rack, 930 steering arms with fully adjustable (stackable) tie rod ends.
- late 911 steering column modified by PMS for 914 use with quick release hub
- Rear:
- 914 rear trailing arm set reinforced with PMS adjustable tie rod set
- polished pivot shaft & PMS Delrin bushing set
- Adjustable sport shocks with fully adjustable spring collar set & perch kit
- Eibach springs
Wheels/Tires:
- Fuchs alloy 15×7″ wheels front
- Fuchs alloy 15×8″ wheels rear
- Hoosiers P205/50ZR15 front
- Hoosiers P225/50ZR15 rear
Source: Patrick Motorsports
Leave a Reply