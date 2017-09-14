For Sale: Porsche 914-6 GT Race Car

This Porsche 914-6 GT race car is for sale through consignment at Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The lightweight car was built by Patrick Motorsports starting to compete in vintage racing series such as HRS, SVRA, VARA, & PCA Vintage. Power comes form a 2.0 L twin plug flat-six that produces 200 horsepower. The engine features a 914-6 Magnesium engine case (non matching to the chassis), lightened and balanced 911 counter-weight crankshaft with knife-edge, Pauter lightweight rods, and 81 mm pistons. Behind the engine sits a five-speed manual 901 transaxle with close ratio gears and Wavetrac diff. The interior is stripped with a roll cage, Safecraft fire system, single Sparco Pro 2000 seat with Schroth 6-point harness, and AIM MXL race display.

Full Stats:

Vehicle:

Porsche 914-6 GT race car

Built for Vintage Class Racing (HRS, SVRA, VARA, & PCA VINTAGE)

Engine:

2.0 L flat-six twin plug

200 hp

914-6 Magnesium engine case (non matching to the chassis)

911 counter-weight crankshaft – knife edge lightened & balanced, cross drilled center main

Pauter lightweight rods

930 oil pump & late intermediate shaft assembly

Calico coated bearings

Special 81mm pistons fitted to 81mm cylinder set

Twin plug heads are ported to 37mm intake, 35mm exhaust

Performance valve springs & titanium retainers

4 bearing 49mm cam housings, PMS special grind billet cams by Webcam

Late aluminum cam housings

930 tensioners

Late Carrera fan, housing, and alternator

Twin Plug distributor

2x MSD CD Boxes with soft touch rev limiter system

PMO Carburetor set – 40mm with tall manifold match ported to heads

custom PMS 304 stainless headers, set with optimized merge collector & 304 S.S. megaphones with internal scrubble for sound control

Drivetrain:

901 Side shift five-speed transaxle

904 mainshaft

901 shifter uses a 1st/reverse gear lockout

Close ratio gear sets 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th

Wavetrac differential with new final drive bearings

Billet intermediate plate, new main shaft & pinion shaft bearings

Setrab/Patrick Motorsports oil cooling system

Patrick Motorsports shift rod & linkage system

Fuel:

Fuel Safe Fuel Cell developed with Patrick Motorsports

Interior:

Safecraft fire system was installed

master disconnect switch (for interior and exterior)

single Sparco Pro 2000 seat with Schroth 6-point harness

detachable Momo wheel finished in Alcantara

Lightweight Odyssey PC925L Battery with 914 mount kit

AIM MXL Race Display – provides detailed custom configurations and data logging

Body:

steel GT style flares

composite front valance

composite front bumper

composite rear bumper

composite rockers

aluminum tail light housing

Brakes:

Front:

drilled rotors

steel 911 SC calipers (more reliable than “S” alloy caliper without the flexing issues)

Rear:

drilled rotors

911 steel calipers with parking brake

Suspension:

Front:

RSR front struts with raised spindles

911 hubs

21 mm torsion bars

billet upper strut mounts with spherical bearings, 911 steering rack, 930 steering arms with fully adjustable (stackable) tie rod ends.

late 911 steering column modified by PMS for 914 use with quick release hub

Rear:

914 rear trailing arm set reinforced with PMS adjustable tie rod set

polished pivot shaft & PMS Delrin bushing set

Adjustable sport shocks with fully adjustable spring collar set & perch kit

Eibach springs

Wheels/Tires:

Fuchs alloy 15×7″ wheels front

Fuchs alloy 15×8″ wheels rear

Hoosiers P205/50ZR15 front

Hoosiers P225/50ZR15 rear

Source: Patrick Motorsports