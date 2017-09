Garret Mannerow from Pistonhead Productions has a series about his Nissan R34 that is sure to illicit opinions. He is replacing the factory 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six with a 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six. He is still using the factory R34 six-speed although with a Nissan 300ZX five-speed bellhousing and adapter plate. Follow along as he documents swapping an engine into his R34.

Source: Pistonhead Productions and @2J_R34