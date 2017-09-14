Nissan S14 with a twin-turbo VK56 V8

Ukrainian drifter Dmitriy Illyuk competes in Drift GP with a very powerful Nissan S14 he calls “The Drako”. Under the hood sits a built 5.6 L VK56 V8 with Mahle pitsons, Carillo rods, BC valve springs, and ID2000 injectors. It produces 814 hp and 970 Nm (715.34 lb-ft) to the wheels on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost from two Garrett GTX3071R turbochargers and a Vi-PEC i88 ECU. Backing the monster engine is a OS Giken R4C quad-plate clutch with a Drenth Motorsport MPG sequential transmission connected to a R230 differential and GT-R axles. Of course the most obvious modifcation is the Rocket Bunny Boss V2 body kit.

Source: Dmitriy Illyuk FB page and Fueltopia