Darren Kelly Upgrades to a Turbo RB34 Inline-Six

Darren Kelly turned heads when he debuted his RB26/30 powered R35 for the 2016 season. However for the next season he decided to rebuild the engine with a Pure Performance Motorsport 3.4 L stroker kit. The kit includes their forged crank with 94 mm stroke, forged pistons, and I-beam rods. Other engine upgrades include Kelford camshafts, Ferrea valves, Ross Performance dry sump and a Garrett GTX3584RS turbocharger fed through a custom stainless steel manifold by TTT Auto Engineering. The new engine will make its debut at World Time Attack Challenge 2017.

Source: Darren Kelly Drift FB page and Pure Performance Motorsport FB page