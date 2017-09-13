For Sale: Mazda RX-7 with a Supercharged 3UZ V8

This Mazda RX-7 is for sale in Tauranga, New Zealand with an asking price of $16,000. Popping out of the hood is a M122 supercharger connected to a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8. The combo produced 404 horsepower to the wheels on 5.5 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a A341 automatic transmission converted to manual shifting through a custom transmission controller with LED display. Out back you find a rear end with a Torsen LSD. The car rides on a D2 coilovers up front and Bilsteins in the back and inside the cabin there’s a full roll cage, Shadowdash digital console, Momo steering wheel, and race seats with harnesses.

