1966 Continental with a GT500 V8

This 1966 Lincoln Continental was built by Divers Street Rods in Sultan, Washington. We first covered the project in 2014 and it sure turned out great. Under the modified hood sits a 5.8 L Trinity V8 from a 2013–2014 Ford Shelby GT500. The engine features Ford GT camshafts and 2.3 L TVS supercharger with produces 662 hp (494 kW) and 631 lb-ft (856 Nm) of torque from the factory however a larger pulley helps this engine produce a reported 700+ horsepower. The transmission is a Ford 4R100 four-speed automatic transmission connected to a Ford 9″ rear end. The team modified the chassis and floor allowing the car to ride incredible low. Another subtle change was removing the B-pillar and installing window glass used on the convertible model. The car has won several awards at Goodguys including a builder’s choice award.

Source: Divers Street Rods FB page and build album