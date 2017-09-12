For Sale: NSX Type R with a Toda Racing V6

This Honda NSX Type R is for sale in Kagawa, Japan with an asking price of ¥19,800,000 or $181,585. The factory 3.0 L C30A V6 was replaced by a Toda Racing 3.5 L C35B V6. Toda Racing starts with a 3.2 L C32B V6 and installs their stroker kit and full catalog of C-series parts and top it off with their individual throttle body kit. A similar engine used in the JGTC (Super GT) produced 500 horsepower. Toda Racing only sells complete engines to Japanese race teams so this NSX was either used to race or the engine was taken from another race car. Beside the traverse engine sits a five-speed manual transmission. If anyone has more information about this car please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: Goo Net Exchange via Fl1ngstam