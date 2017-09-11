Subaru Outback with a Turbo K24

Prime Motorsport’s Subaru Outback called “Project Toilet Bowl” used to be powered by a 800+ horsepower EJ25 flat-four however the company wanted to do something different with the power plant. They chose to go with a 2.4 L K24 inline-four connected to a Precision turbocharger with a custom manifold by Archer Fabrications. The team wanted to keep the factory AWD system so they made their own adapter to connect the Honda engine to the STI six-speed manual transmission. They are hoping to debut the Outback at TX2K18 but until then follow the progress at @PrimeMotoring.

Source: @PrimeMotoring