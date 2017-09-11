1979 Rolls-Royce with a Turbo LSx V8

This 1979 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith was built to be a dependable daily driver that could also run down the drag strip. It was purchased at an auction with an engine that didn’t run. The sedan rides on a 2nd generation Camaro front subframe with a parallel 4-link rear suspension and adjustable coilovers on every corner. Under the hood sits a stock 6.0 L LQ4 V8 with some valve work and a 78 mm 7876 turbocharger that produces 604 horsepower and 630 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The drivetrain consists of an automatic transmission and Ford 9″ rear end. The combo is good for 11.50 at 119.35 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: BigKleib34