1972 Pantera with an Ecoboost Twin-Turbo V6

This 1972 Pantera built by Aaron Kaufman last year while still at Gas Monkey Garage made its debut at SEMA 2016. In the back of the car sits a 3.5 L Ecoboost V6 from a 2013 Ford F-150. The engine is completely stock except for new piston rings and two modified BorgWarner turbochargers from Full Race. The team called Adam Browne at Revolution Auto and David Griffin from SCT Performance to tune the Ecoboost engine and Ford Racing control pack. Together they were able to make the V6 produce 440 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The ZF transaxle with 4.22 gears connects to the engine thanks to a custom QuickTime bellhousing and Hays clutch.

Source: SCT Performance and Ford Muscle