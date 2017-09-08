For Sale: Lexus GS300 with a LS1 V8

This 2000 Lexus GS300 is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $12,500 in Hurricane, Utah. The car is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2004 Pontiac GTO. New ignition coils were recently installed including two Walbro GSS342 fuel pumps. Behind the engine sits a Performabuilt Level 2 4L60E four-speed automatic connected to custom driveshaft and a Toyota Supra TT LSD rear end with 3.76 gears. The car was built to handle 700+ horsepower because the owner was planning on twin-turbocharging the engine but never got around to it.
Full Stats:
Total in performance parts approx = $15K-$20K
Engine:
- LS1 V8 (50-60K miles) from 2004 GTO $3500
- Edelbrock LS headers $500
- LS harness, custom wiring, ecu, fuse boxes, etc $500 (probably much more)
Drivetrain:
Performabuilt Level 2 4L60E 10.5″ billet converter 2800 stall $3000
Custom racing driveshaft $600
Supra TT auto 3.76 LSD rear end $700
Fuel:
LS1 V8 (50-60K miles) from 2004 GTO $3500
Edelbrock LS headers $500
LS harness, custom wiring, ecu, fuse boxes, etc $500 (probably much more)
Suspension:
- BC BR coilovers $900
Cooling:
- Giant radiator, fans, oil cooler for transmission, Power steering cooler, lines, fittings, etc $1000+
Exhaust:
- 3″ stainless dual exhaust with X Pipe racing cats and Magnaflow mufflers with big tips. $tons of money
Brakes:
- Supra TT front and rear brakes with DBA4000 brake rotors and stainless lines $800
- Manual brake booster conversion (no abs issues) $300
Wheels and Tires:
- Wheels are 20″ TSW Nurburgring $1000
- 8.5″ in the front I believe
- 10″ in the rear
Audio:
Total audio parts approx = $3K-$5K
- RE Sxx 12″ subs $500
- Alpine 2500w mrx-m240 sub amp $500
- Alpine mrxf65 4ch amp $350
- 2 XS power D3400 batteries $500
- Hybrid audio imagine speakers front and rear $450
- 0 gauge wire throughout, great terminals everywhere $too much
- JVC head unit LCD $300
- Tons of sound deadening $500
Source: eBay and Club Lexus
Leave a Reply