For Sale: Lexus GS300 with a LS1 V8

This 2000 Lexus GS300 is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $12,500 in Hurricane, Utah. The car is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2004 Pontiac GTO. New ignition coils were recently installed including two Walbro GSS342 fuel pumps. Behind the engine sits a Performabuilt Level 2 4L60E four-speed automatic connected to custom driveshaft and a Toyota Supra TT LSD rear end with 3.76 gears. The car was built to handle 700+ horsepower because the owner was planning on twin-turbocharging the engine but never got around to it.

Full Stats:

Total in performance parts approx = $15K-$20K

Engine:

LS1 V8 (50-60K miles) from 2004 GTO $3500

Edelbrock LS headers $500

LS harness, custom wiring, ecu, fuse boxes, etc $500 (probably much more)

Drivetrain:

Performabuilt Level 2 4L60E 10.5″ billet converter 2800 stall $3000

Custom racing driveshaft $600

Supra TT auto 3.76 LSD rear end $700

Fuel:

Suspension:

BC BR coilovers $900

Cooling:

Giant radiator, fans, oil cooler for transmission, Power steering cooler, lines, fittings, etc $1000+

Exhaust:

3″ stainless dual exhaust with X Pipe racing cats and Magnaflow mufflers with big tips. $tons of money

Brakes:

Supra TT front and rear brakes with DBA4000 brake rotors and stainless lines $800

Manual brake booster conversion (no abs issues) $300

Wheels and Tires:

Wheels are 20″ TSW Nurburgring $1000

8.5″ in the front I believe

10″ in the rear

Audio:

Total audio parts approx = $3K-$5K

RE Sxx 12″ subs $500

Alpine 2500w mrx-m240 sub amp $500

Alpine mrxf65 4ch amp $350

2 XS power D3400 batteries $500

Hybrid audio imagine speakers front and rear $450

0 gauge wire throughout, great terminals everywhere $too much

JVC head unit LCD $300

Tons of sound deadening $500

Source: eBay and Club Lexus