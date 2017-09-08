Project Bonemaro Finally Reaches 10’s – Part 4

Tony and Lucky are back with another episode on their Project Bonemaro drag Camaro. The team made the goal of building a 10-second drag car for $10K. In the last episode the guys tried their best to push the turbocharged 5.3 L LM7 iron-block V8 into the 10’s but came up short. In this episode the team moves all the parts off the 5.3 L V8 ruined in the last episode to another LM7 V8. After a new turbo and shifter the Camaro finally delivered by going 10.96 sec at 122.29 mph on the first pass.

Source: Hot Rod Garage