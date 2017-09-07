Ferrari 458 with a LaFerrari V12

It would appear a very lucky Ferrari fan got his hands on a Ferrari 458 Italia mule used to test the LaFerrari V12 engine. The individual states “Not possible to register for road use and track only for the first 24 months.” So we don’t know if they own the car and can only track it for the first 24 months or after 24 months they must give back to Ferrari. Either way the mule does not include the hybrid system which makes it more desirable to some Ferrari fans. For comparison the 458 Italia’s 4.5 L F136 F V8 produces 562 hp (419 kW) and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque and the LaFerrari’s 6.3 L F140 FE V12 produces 789 hp (588 kW) and 520 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.

Source: @Gregb.23 and Ferrari Chat via Carscoops