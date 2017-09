This 1948 Studebaker Champion was built by Chateau Stillwater Garage. The project was born from the love the classic Studebaker design and Skyline performance as detailed in our featured on the project last year. The builder did a great job of meshing the RB20 inline-six and five-speed manual from a R32 Skyline into the two-door classic. The video below shows a walk-around of the car along with it driving.

Source: Spaceboy1799