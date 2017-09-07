Diesel Powered RX-8 Goes Drifting

The last time we wrote about the Rx-Hate project, the Cummins 6BT inline-six was running and they were testing the drivetrain. Since then the team has installed a radiator in the trunk and some minor fuel upgrades on the engine. They hope to produce around 300 horsepower after more work on the fuel system. The team also took the RX-8 to several drift events and even Ryan Tuerck couldn’t turn down a chance to smoke the rear tires.

Source: Rx-Hate FB page, @Rx-Hate, and Bodge Rides Garage