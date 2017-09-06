1951 Ford with a Lincoln V8

This 1951 Ford coupe was built by Wicked Fabrication in Auburn, Washington for one lucky customer. The body has been wedge-sectioned along the beltline with five inches in front and 2.5 inches in the rear. The roof has been chopped and the windows were all flush-mounted. The car rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with custom independent suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 373 ci V8 based on a 368 ci Lincoln V8 built by Shaver Racing Engines. The engine features Carillo rods, JE pistons, nitrided crank, and larger Manley valves. It produces 375 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits a T5 five-speed manual connected to a Speedway Engineering quick-change rear end with Porsche 930 CV joints. For more details and photos please read Hot Rod’s article.
Source: Wicked Fabrication FB page and ScottieDTV
4 Comments
ScLeCo
373 ci V8 with forged internals. Only makes 375hp? Uhhh ok.
Peter
This is the old Lincoln Y-block which was made from ’52 to ’63. When it came from the factory the 368 ci version made 285-300hp, under the old ‘gross’ hp measurement, which would probably be more like 200-225 ‘net’ hp. So, squeezing 375 hp out of it doesn’t sound bad to me.
swaptastic
Peter is correct. This is an older engine design with 9:1 compression ratio.
Jim
That thing is ASTOUNDING! It looks like Ford made a sports car in 1951. Great proportions, classic lines retained juuust enough. I want.