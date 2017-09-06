1951 Ford with a Lincoln V8

This 1951 Ford coupe was built by Wicked Fabrication in Auburn, Washington for one lucky customer. The body has been wedge-sectioned along the beltline with five inches in front and 2.5 inches in the rear. The roof has been chopped and the windows were all flush-mounted. The car rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with custom independent suspension and Wilwood disc brakes. Under the hood sits a 373 ci V8 based on a 368 ci Lincoln V8 built by Shaver Racing Engines. The engine features Carillo rods, JE pistons, nitrided crank, and larger Manley valves. It produces 375 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque. Behind the engine sits a T5 five-speed manual connected to a Speedway Engineering quick-change rear end with Porsche 930 CV joints. For more details and photos please read Hot Rod’s article.

A post shared by Wicked Fabrication (@wickedfabrication) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Source: Wicked Fabrication FB page and ScottieDTV