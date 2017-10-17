1972 International Scout II with a Chevy V8 and S10 chassis

When Tyler and Steve Gibson built their custom autocross race car it used a 1947 Chevy truck body. When Goodguys changed rules it resulted in the truck body being banned. So the team went looking for another body that would fit their chassis and they found a 1972 International Scout II body would work great. The 2,675 lb car rides on a shortened 1984 S-10 frame with modified geometry and StrongArms lower control arms up front and offset 3-link with a torque link in the back. RideTech triple adjustable coilovers are found on each corner. Under the hood sits a Chevy 350 ci V8 that produces 400 whp and sits back almost 12 inches. The engine features Patriot aluminum heads, circle track solid roller camshaft, Victor Jr intake, and Holley 650 double pumper. The drivetrain consists of a G-Force T5 five-speed manual transmission and Ford 8.8″ rear end with 4.10 gears. For those interested in learning about suspension setup please read this project thread.

Source: Tyler Gibson, Kill Billet (build thread 1), Pro-Touring (build thread 2) and Grassroots Motorsports FB page