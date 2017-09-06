1983 Corvette with a Quad-Turbo LSx

The owner of this 1989 Corvette calls his creation “The Chupacabra”. Found rotting in a field with its roof missing, most of the interior gone, and the engine not running, it was perfect to turn into a Vette Cart. The engine is a 4.8 L Vortec 4800 V8 from a 2000 GMC Sierra attached to four 50 mm eBay turbochargers controlled by a MicroSquirt engine management system with piggybacked Arduino. The Arduino controls the electric fans, IAC, and fingerprint scanner which starts the engine. Behind the engine sits a TH400 automatic transmission and factory Dana 36 rear end. At the present the engine produces 300 horsepower to the rear wheels but the current setup wouldn’t allow for more. Future upgrades like new converter, bigger camshaft, valve springs, and fuel system will allow more boost. You can follow the projects progress at Grassroots Motorsports or Awesome Auto.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports and Awesome Auto via BangShift