For Sale: 2002 Cavalier with a Pontiac V6

This 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier is for sale in Marysville, Washington with an asking price of $2,700. The coupe came with a 2.2 L LN2 inline-four that produced 115 hp (86 kW) and 135 lb-ft (183 Nm) of torque. However the owner, who is n ASE Master technician, decided to swap in a 3.4 L LA1 “3400” V6 from a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am which produces 170 hp (126.7 kW) and 200 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque. The Cavalier still retains the factory five-speed manual transmission. The engine uses a 2004 Monte Carlo PCM reprogrammed with HP Tuners and a Grand Am wiring harness spliced into the factory harness. All factory gauges work however airbag light is on due to Monte Carlo PCM and Caviler BCM (body control module) conflicts. The owner also installed new shocks and struts last year.

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via Daily Turismo