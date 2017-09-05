1995 Mercedes C200 with a Turbo Honda Inline-Four

A friend sent us a listing for a very unique 1995 Mercedes C200 W202 for sale in Japan with an asking price of ¥1.98M or about $18,118. I was able to find the seller’s (J-Wave) original listing but it doesn’t appear to still be for sale. Although the C200 came from the factory with a 2.0 L inline-four this particular model is powered by a 2.0 F20C inline-four from a Honda S2000. Power output was increased thanks to a Garrett T04E turbocharger. Behind the engine sits a six-speed manual transmission also from a S2000 with a Exedy carbon clutch. Power reaches the rear wheels through a OS Giken mechanical 2 way limited-slip differential. Since there was very little chance of getting Mercedes gauges to work with the Honda ECU, the cluster was switched to a Defi Super Sports model. The brakes were upgraded to Brembo rotors and calipers from a Nissan R34.

Source: J’s Auto HK via ESD reader