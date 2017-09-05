Drag Boat with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Shrader Performance in Gastonia, North Carolina specializes in high performance Ford Modular engines. We wrote about his Ford Explorer with a Coyote V8 in 2015. So it should come as no surprise that owner Steve Shrader wanted to build a drag boat with a Ford V8 as well.

Steve purchased a 1975 Laveycraft V-drive drag boat names “The Riddler” in Orlando, Florida. The previous owner installed a 498 ci Chevy big-block V8 but Steve couldn’t keep the bowtie power plant. He decided to switch to a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate engine.

Engine upgrades include a Shelby GT350 intake, Canton front-sump oil pan, ID1000 fuel injectors, and Vortech JT supercharger. The combo is good for 1,000+ horsepower on 16 psi of boost at 7,900 rpm.

The drive system comprises of a 2003 Cobra aluminum flywheel, custom Shrader Performance driveshaft adapter, Casale V-drive gear case, 1-inch prop shaft, and custom 11-inch three-blade prop from Hill Marine.

Source: @ShraderEngines and Ford Muscle