For Sale: 1984 Porsche 911 with a 964 Engine

This 1984 Porsche 911 is for sale in Tarzana, California with an asking price of $85,000. The sports car features a rebuilt 3.6 L flat-six from a 1991 911 (964) with new pistons and rods with the rebuild costing $20,000. In front of the engine sits a rebuilt type 915 five-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel. Other improvements includes a Elephant Racing suspension, Brembo brakes, custom headlights, and complete paint/body work. Full list of modifications at the bottom of the article. The current claims they spent $100,000 and have the receipts to prove it.
Full Stats
Engine:
3.6 L flat-six from 1991 911 964
Fully rebuilt about 10K miles ago
EVO HighFlow fresh air intake
AC & Heater Delete
GT Racing European racing headers
Patrick Motorsports Sport exhaust silencer muffler – GT3 style
Rennline heater fan delete plate
Wevo semi-solid engine mounts
lightweight flywheel
Steve Wong chip
All electronics and wiring checked by TRE Motorsports
Drivetrain:
Rebuilt factory 915 transmission
Wevo Silver Long R-lite Shift knob
PSJ Clamp
Wevo 911 PSJ Shift Joint
Wevo 930 transmission beam
Wevo RARB rear sway bar mount
Wevo Engine Mounts – Semi Solid – Blue Pillows
Oil System:
Elephant Racing oil lines
High clearance oil line tank to thermostat
Finned oil line supply and return lines
External thermostat
Oil line supply and return to center mount cooler
Oil line plumbing kit
Universal oil crossover pipe 30 mm
Setrab STD 172 oil cooler
Setrab side mounting bracket
Suspension:
Front-
Elephant Racing suspension
Tuned and Balanced by West End Alignment in Gardena (best in town)
PolyBronze control arm bearings
PolyBronze spring plate bearings
Hollow sway bar front and rear
Turbo Tie rod kit including tie rod ends
Low friction control arm mounts
Bilstein Sport Shocks front and rear
Rear monoball sealed pair
29 mm Torsion bar, plated and plugged hollow pair rear
Rear-
Polybronze Spring Plate Bushings
Bilstein Sport Shock
Rear Swaybars
Trailing Arm Bushings
Brakes:
Complete Brembo big brake kit with stainless steel lines
Body:
Fiberglass IROC front and rear bumpers by TRE Motorsports
Fiberglass Hood and Ducktail by Getty Design
Steel turbo flares welded by West Coast body and Paint
Antenna delete
Windshield Washer Squirters Delete
993 manual mirrors with new internals and glass
Paint and body work done by West Coast body and Paint
Body and paint work done by West Coast Body and Paint in Van Nuys
High end paint
Battery:
Braille Light Weight battery
Rennline Battery Disconnect
Rennline Battery relocation to smugglers box
Rennline Smugglers box cover
Rennline Parts:
MOMO R1905 MOD 07 Steering wheel
Steering Wheel Hub
Monoball 3 point Strut Brace
Ignition switch bezel
Rennline e-brake handle
Retractable tow hook (front and rear)
Battery relocation kit to smugglers box
Blow motor assembly cover
Fire extinguisher mount with quick disconnect
Aluminum floor boards – driver and passenger side
Steering wheel quick disconnect kit
Rennline engine carrier
Rennline RSR/cup heater fan delete
Steering wheel hub adapter
Rennline strut tower brace
Rennline sealed monoball set – front
Lighting:
New rear center reflector
Customm headlights by 9elevenheadlights.com
Headlights feature quilted buckets, DENSO Ballasts, Daytime running 5500k USA made LEDs, Bi-xeon projectors, OSRAM D2S 5500k night breaker bulbs, hard coated yellow (RSR style) H4 lenses, Inner 4 point bezel
My car is the only set that you’ll find with these lights as they were one of his first prototypes; much better quality than Singer lights and the knockoffs that you see on RWB builds
0Amber front and rear turning signals
Interior:
Interior by Car Classic Interiors (best in town)
RS America Door panel set in black leather (by Appbiz)
RS style carpet set in black (by Appbiz)
Roll Bar – 4 point weld-in stand alone with integrated harness bar (by Patrick Motorsports)
Radio delete
New black glove box
Corbeau FX1 Pro Seats – cushions professionally wrapped in original Porsche houndstooth fabric
Dashboard and door tops wrapped in black vinyl
Wheels and Tires:
Fikse Fuchs finished in Stain Gold 17×11 back, 17×9 front (same wheels as on Singer)
NT555 Tires 315/17/35 rear, 235/17/45 front
Work done by:
TRE Motorsports – all mechanical installation work
West Coast Body & Paint – Body and paint work
Car Classic Interiors Upholstery Restoration – all interior work
West End Alignment – suspension tuning, alignment, and height adjustment
Keith Richardson – paint correction and polishing (Instagram: keithstouch1977)
Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift
