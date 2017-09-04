For Sale: 1984 Porsche 911 with a 964 Engine

This 1984 Porsche 911 is for sale in Tarzana, California with an asking price of $85,000. The sports car features a rebuilt 3.6 L flat-six from a 1991 911 (964) with new pistons and rods with the rebuild costing $20,000. In front of the engine sits a rebuilt type 915 five-speed manual transmission with a lightweight flywheel. Other improvements includes a Elephant Racing suspension, Brembo brakes, custom headlights, and complete paint/body work. Full list of modifications at the bottom of the article. The current claims they spent $100,000 and have the receipts to prove it.

Full Stats

Engine:

3.6 L flat-six from 1991 911 964

Fully rebuilt about 10K miles ago

EVO HighFlow fresh air intake

AC & Heater Delete

GT Racing European racing headers

Patrick Motorsports Sport exhaust silencer muffler – GT3 style

Rennline heater fan delete plate

Wevo semi-solid engine mounts

lightweight flywheel

Steve Wong chip

All electronics and wiring checked by TRE Motorsports

Drivetrain:

Rebuilt factory 915 transmission

Wevo Silver Long R-lite Shift knob

PSJ Clamp

Wevo 911 PSJ Shift Joint

Wevo 930 transmission beam

Wevo RARB rear sway bar mount

Wevo Engine Mounts – Semi Solid – Blue Pillows

Oil System:

Elephant Racing oil lines

High clearance oil line tank to thermostat

Finned oil line supply and return lines

External thermostat

Oil line supply and return to center mount cooler

Oil line plumbing kit

Universal oil crossover pipe 30 mm

Setrab STD 172 oil cooler

Setrab side mounting bracket

Suspension:

Front-

Elephant Racing suspension

Tuned and Balanced by West End Alignment in Gardena (best in town)

PolyBronze control arm bearings

PolyBronze spring plate bearings

Hollow sway bar front and rear

Turbo Tie rod kit including tie rod ends

Low friction control arm mounts

Bilstein Sport Shocks front and rear

Rear monoball sealed pair

29 mm Torsion bar, plated and plugged hollow pair rear

Rear-

Polybronze Spring Plate Bushings

Bilstein Sport Shock

Rear Swaybars

Trailing Arm Bushings

Brakes:

Complete Brembo big brake kit with stainless steel lines

Body:

Fiberglass IROC front and rear bumpers by TRE Motorsports

Fiberglass Hood and Ducktail by Getty Design

Steel turbo flares welded by West Coast body and Paint

Antenna delete

Windshield Washer Squirters Delete

993 manual mirrors with new internals and glass

Paint and body work done by West Coast body and Paint

Body and paint work done by West Coast Body and Paint in Van Nuys

High end paint

Battery:

Braille Light Weight battery

Rennline Battery Disconnect

Rennline Battery relocation to smugglers box

Rennline Smugglers box cover

Rennline Parts:

MOMO R1905 MOD 07 Steering wheel

Steering Wheel Hub

Monoball 3 point Strut Brace

Ignition switch bezel

Rennline e-brake handle

Retractable tow hook (front and rear)

Battery relocation kit to smugglers box

Blow motor assembly cover

Fire extinguisher mount with quick disconnect

Aluminum floor boards – driver and passenger side

Steering wheel quick disconnect kit

Rennline engine carrier

Rennline RSR/cup heater fan delete

Steering wheel hub adapter

Rennline strut tower brace

Rennline sealed monoball set – front

Lighting:

New rear center reflector

Customm headlights by 9elevenheadlights.com

Headlights feature quilted buckets, DENSO Ballasts, Daytime running 5500k USA made LEDs, Bi-xeon projectors, OSRAM D2S 5500k night breaker bulbs, hard coated yellow (RSR style) H4 lenses, Inner 4 point bezel

My car is the only set that you’ll find with these lights as they were one of his first prototypes; much better quality than Singer lights and the knockoffs that you see on RWB builds

0Amber front and rear turning signals

Interior:

Interior by Car Classic Interiors (best in town)

RS America Door panel set in black leather (by Appbiz)

RS style carpet set in black (by Appbiz)

Roll Bar – 4 point weld-in stand alone with integrated harness bar (by Patrick Motorsports)

Radio delete

New black glove box

Corbeau FX1 Pro Seats – cushions professionally wrapped in original Porsche houndstooth fabric

Dashboard and door tops wrapped in black vinyl

Wheels and Tires:

Fikse Fuchs finished in Stain Gold 17×11 back, 17×9 front (same wheels as on Singer)

NT555 Tires 315/17/35 rear, 235/17/45 front

Work done by:

TRE Motorsports – all mechanical installation work

West Coast Body & Paint – Body and paint work

Car Classic Interiors Upholstery Restoration – all interior work

West End Alignment – suspension tuning, alignment, and height adjustment

Keith Richardson – paint correction and polishing (Instagram: keithstouch1977)

Source: Craigslist (click here if ad disappears) via BangShift