Jared Perry from Hakone Motorsports stopped by The Hoonigans to show off his Mazda RX-7. Under the hood sits a 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six with a stock bottom-end. It produces 415 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels on 14 psi of boost from a Comp 6262 turbocharger. The engine runs a conservative tune on the Haltech ECU and is fed with 91 octane fuel.

Source: Hakone Motorsports FB page and The Hoonigans