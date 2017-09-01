1987 Camaro with a Destroked LS7

This 1987 Camaro rolled out of the factory with a V6 and automatic transmission. Thirty years later Detroit Speed transforms it into a test car for their line of 3rd generation F-Body suspension products. The Camaro’s new heart is a Mast Motorsports de-stroked LS7 V8 capable of 8,500 rpm. It features a Holley Dominator EFI system, dry sump oil system, and Hooker Blackheart LS-swap headers. Detroit Speed hasn’t released the power output but a similar engine made by Mast Motorsports produced 725 horsepower at 8,000 rpm with 388 ci of displacement. The Camaro’s drivetrain consists of a Bowler T-56 six-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch connected to a Ford 9″ rear end with DSE C6 full floater axle. The team upgraded the chassis with DSE subframe connectors, DSE 600 steering with 10:1 ratio, JRi shocks, and Baer disc brakes.

Source: Detroit Speed (build album) and ThirdGen (build thread)