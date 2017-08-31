Nissan 350Z with a Turbo 1JZ inline-six

When this Nissan 350Z was finished four years ago it was the first JZ-powered 350Z in Poland. The talented work completed by Dariusz Łuczak at his company RAK Garage. You might remember the 2JZ powered BRZ and VQ37 powered RX-8 projects he built. As mentioned before the coupe’s power comes from a 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six with a BorgWarner S256 turbocharger. It produced 490 hp and 620 Nm (457.2 lb-ft) of torque on an EMU standalone ECU. The transmission is from a BMW M57 mated to a SPEC Super twin clutch. Other changes include FAT full drift spec suspension, ISC Drift coilovers, rear mounted radiator, custom fuel system, and Rocket Bunny body kit. Dariusz is now building a new 2JZ engine for the 350Z. The engine will feature custom cooling system, 82 mm throttle body, large (probably BorgWarner S360) turbocharger, launch control, and anti-lag with a goal of producing around 600 hp and 700-750 Nm (516-553 lb-ft) of torque.

Source: RAK Garage and Dariusz Łuczak