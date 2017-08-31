For Sale: 1977 Toyota Celica with a SR20DET Inline-Four

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA28 is for sale on eBay with an asking price of £25,000 ($32,282) in Worcester, United Kingdom. Marc Huxley built the project to drift at his company Huxley Motorsports. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L SR20DET Redtop from a Nissan 180SX. It produces 397 horsepower thanks to 740 cc injectors, NIStune ECU, and a Garrett GTX3071R turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a five-speed manual (RB25DET) connected to a Ford 8.8″ rear end. For more details please view the full stats below or for more photos please view the build album.

Full Stats:

Engine:

2.0 L SR20DET Redtop from 180SX

ARP rod bolts

ARP head studs

ACL race bearings

NIStune ECU

740 cc injectors

custom twin-scroll manifold

Garrett GTX3071R twin-scroll turbocharger

Turbosmart 38 mm external wastegate

397 hp

Fuel:

Braided fuel lines

JAZ fuel cell

Holley race lift pump feeding Forge Motorsport swirl pot

Sytec 044 external pump

Drivetrain:

five-speed manual from a RB25DET

new gears

EXEDY Hyper Single clutch

3″ driveshaft able to hold 700 hp

Ford Mustang 8.8″ rear end

Strange Engineering spool center section

Strange Engineering drag race axles

Cooling:

Forge Motorsport radiator mounted in back

Forge Motorsport custom intercooler

Brakes:

Cosworth calipers

Wilwood 2-piston for hydraulic handbrake

braided lines

Suspension:

AE86 front w/ coilovers

custom Huxlock kit

Driftworks tension rods

AE86 steering column mounted to Celica RA28 column

adjustable 4-link rear

adjustable panard rod

GAZ custom lightweight shocks

Interior:

Corbeau seats

TRS Motorsports harness

Nardi steering wheel

Snap off boss

Autometer gauges

Body:

fiberglass doors

fiberglass wings

fiberglass bonnet

fiberglass trunk lid

fiberglass bumpers

fiberglass front spoiler

all fiberglass molds to make panels

Wheels:

front – Work 15×8.5

rear – Work 15×9

Source: eBay and Huxley Motorsports