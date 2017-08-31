For Sale: 1977 Toyota Celica with a SR20DET Inline-Four

This 1977 Toyota Celica RA28 is for sale on eBay with an asking price of £25,000 ($32,282) in Worcester, United Kingdom. Marc Huxley built the project to drift at his company Huxley Motorsports. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L SR20DET Redtop from a Nissan 180SX. It produces 397 horsepower thanks to 740 cc injectors, NIStune ECU, and a Garrett GTX3071R turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a five-speed manual (RB25DET) connected to a Ford 8.8″ rear end. For more details please view the full stats below or for more photos please view the build album.
Full Stats:
Engine:
2.0 L SR20DET Redtop from 180SX
ARP rod bolts
ARP head studs
ACL race bearings
NIStune ECU
740 cc injectors
custom twin-scroll manifold
Garrett GTX3071R twin-scroll turbocharger
Turbosmart 38 mm external wastegate
397 hp
Fuel:
Braided fuel lines
JAZ fuel cell
Holley race lift pump feeding Forge Motorsport swirl pot
Sytec 044 external pump
Drivetrain:
five-speed manual from a RB25DET
new gears
EXEDY Hyper Single clutch
3″ driveshaft able to hold 700 hp
Ford Mustang 8.8″ rear end
Strange Engineering spool center section
Strange Engineering drag race axles
Cooling:
Forge Motorsport radiator mounted in back
Forge Motorsport custom intercooler
Brakes:
Cosworth calipers
Wilwood 2-piston for hydraulic handbrake
braided lines
Suspension:
AE86 front w/ coilovers
custom Huxlock kit
Driftworks tension rods
AE86 steering column mounted to Celica RA28 column
adjustable 4-link rear
adjustable panard rod
GAZ custom lightweight shocks
Interior:
Corbeau seats
TRS Motorsports harness
Nardi steering wheel
Snap off boss
Autometer gauges
Body:
fiberglass doors
fiberglass wings
fiberglass bonnet
fiberglass trunk lid
fiberglass bumpers
fiberglass front spoiler
all fiberglass molds to make panels
Wheels:
front – Work 15×8.5
rear – Work 15×9
Source: eBay and Huxley Motorsports
