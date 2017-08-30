Opel Calibra Making 2,241 hp from Twin VR6 Engines

Mickey Garage recently overhauled their Opel Calibra called “Tsunami”. In 2015 the car produced 1,231 horsepower to the wheels from two VW VR6 engines. Although the team could increase the power it was the car’s other components that needed upgrading before significant increases could make it to the ground. Since our previous article the team upgraded the transmission to dog box internals from Don Octane and paired it with a twin disc clutch and a MME Motorsport pneumatic paddle shifter. The team finished off the upgrades by dialing in the suspension, adding stronger diffs, bigger tires, and complete ECUMaster engine management system. All these changes allowed the team to turn the boost up resulting in 2,241 horsepower to the wheels and a new best of 8.474 sec at 274.32 km/h (170.45 mph) in the quarter-mile.

Source: Racing Forum (build thread) and Tsunami Calibra (project FB page) via Piotr