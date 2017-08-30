Toyota Tacoma with a 1UZ V8

The owner of this first generation Toyota Tacoma wanted more power than the factory 2.7 L 3RZ-FE inline-four produced. He considered using a LS1, SBC, and even turbo 3VZ V6 but disliked certain aspects of each choice. It wasn’t until he stumbled across Lextreme and its forum that he settled on using the mighty 1UZ-FE V8. The engine was installed using custom mounts, custom intake, SC400 ignitors, modified LS400 wiring harness, and controlled by an Adaptronic ECU. The factory W59 four-speed automatic transmission was mated to the V8 thanks to a modified bellhousing. It was upgraded with a QMI hydraulic throwout bearing, OS Giken flywheel and clutch. This allowed the truck keep the transfer case and 4WD. For more photos and details please read the build thread.

Source: Four Wheel Forum (build thread)