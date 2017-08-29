Volvo 740 Wagon with a Turbo B230

Kevin Brunberg is a Swedish drifter who competes with his Volvo 740 wagon for his team Karoshi Drift Squad. I wasn’t able to find if the wagon originally came with a B230 but either way the engine that sits in the wagon now was donated by a friend. The 2.3 L inline-four features forged rods and Mahle pistons, 2200 cc injectors, Aiden headers, Link G4 Storm ECU, and Holset Super HX40 turbocharger. The engine makes 505 horsepower and 630 Nm (464.6 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost. The transmission is the popular BMW GS6-53DZ six-speed manual that comes in diesel models and handles power and torque pretty well. Kevin says fourth-gear is giving out but otherwise the transmission has performed well.

Source: Snooken Recordings