1963 Corvette with a Supercharged LT1 V8

This 1963 Corvette was built by Brown’s Classic Autos in Scottsdale, Arizona. They started by replacing the factory chassis with a Roadster Shop FAST TRACK C2 chassis that featured a parallel 4-bar rear suspension and Penske Racing RS Edition coilovers. To fit the powertrain the team cut and fabricated a new transmission and driveshaft tunnel along with mini-tubbing the rear. Under the hood rests a 6.2 L LT1 V8 that produces 624 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque thanks to Edelbrock’s E-Force supercharger. The drivetrain consists of a 4L70-E four-speed automatic transmission connected to a Strange Engineering Ford 9″ rear end. The team finished the project in red paint with all emblems removed and C7 Corvette center exhaust installed.

Source: Brown’s Classic Autos FB page