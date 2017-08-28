Rolls-Royce Phantom with a Twin-Charged 2JZ

The Rolls-Royce Phantom shipped from the factory with a BMW 6.75 L N73B68 V12 capable of producing 454 hp (338 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. It’s tough to understand what happened to this particular Phantom but I believe the V12 lost coolant and melted in October 2016. The owner decided against rebuilding it (either couldn’t get parts or was too expensive) and turned to J and K Products to install a 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. There the company rebuilt the engine with HKS forged internals and installed a GReddy T78-33D turbocharger and a HKS GTS8555 supercharger. The combo is reported to be making close to 900 horsepower. Behind the engine sits an automatic transmission from an Aristo with upgraded internals capable of holding the engine’s extreme power.

Source: Carview.co.jp (project page), J and K Products, and Lock Shot Bach via ESD reader