Volvo V70 Wagon with a Turbo 2JZ

Tobias Johansson is transforming the Volvo V70 wagon in his garage in Sweden into a serious sleeper. The third generation V70 was completely stripped and the floors removed so he could build a custom tube chassis strong enough to handle four-digit power. The power plant will consist of a built 2JZ-GTE inline-six and large turbocharger with a goal of 1,000+ horsepower. Behind the engine will sit a GS6-54DZ manual transmission from a BMW 3-Series diesel connected to a lengthened driveshaft from a BMW M5 E60. Other components will also be taken from the BMW M5 E60 such as the steering, rear subframe, and brakes. Tobias still has a lot of work to complete and you can follow the progress on the project’s FB page.

Source: Tobbes V70 RWD (project’s FB page) and Snooken Recordings