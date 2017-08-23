Datsun B-210 with a Turbo S2000 Inline-Four

This 1982 Datsun B-210 is still powered by an inline-four however the displacement has increased and the power is much, much more. The owner has spent the past eight years working on the car in his spare time. Up front you will find either a Honda F20 or F22 inline-four from a S2000 being fed by a BorgWarner 66 mm turbocharger. Running off 25 psi of boost, it produces 600+ horsepower. The engine setup is capable of 1,000 hp however the owner didn’t want to push it with the car’s current setup which needs some issues fixed with the chassis/suspension setup. Even with the issues the 1,900 lb car managed a 12.07 sec at 116.33 mph. When everything is perfectly setup the owner estimates it will run 10’s.

Source: 1320 Video