1946 Ford Truck with a Chevy V6

This custom truck was built by Joe Burns and Cody Mitchell of Voodoo Customs. The 1946 Ford body rides on a 1993 S-10 chassis thus improving suspension and handling by 47 years. The video states the truck is powered by a Chevy 4.3 L V6 connected to an automatic transmission. If it was taken from the same 1993 S-10 then the engine is a LB4 V6 and the transmission is a four-speed. Joe didn’t build the truck for speed but instead wanted a dependable daily driver that didn’t break the bank.

Source: NotBob Channel