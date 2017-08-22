Jay Leno Talks About and Runs a Merlin V12

Jay Leno has a deep respect for the Merlin V12 engine and owns two cars powered by them. Rolls-Royce developed and built the engine and a variety of companies like Packard licensed and built their own variants. The V12 engine had a displacement of 1,650 ci or 27.0 L and were used in a wide variety of aircraft and even found themselves in tanks and boats. Listen as Jay talks about one of this favorite engines.

Source: Jay Leno Garage