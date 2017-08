It has been a while since our last update on Zwili Petsi’s BMW M6 project. The M6 was recently brought to AJ Racing Rotaries in Gauteng, South Africa for a dyno tune on the 3.9 L six-rotor. The team noticed some fueling issues so they didn’t push the engine and it still produced 357 kW (478.74 hp) to the wheels at 5,500 rpm. It will be exciting to see how much power it makes when the fuel issues are solved.

Source: AJ Racing Rotaries