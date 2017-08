We have shown how creative people can get with Chevy small-block V8s when you are willing to wait for deals or do a lot of mods yourself. However Engine Masters set out to test the best low-cost parts for the Chevy 350 that you could just order and bolt-on in a weekend. They started with the most basic crate 350 V8 and after adding a camshaft, carb, and heads it produced 364 hp for a total cost of $3,550.

Source: Engine Masters