For Sale: 4WD Honda Civic Wagon with a DOHC ZC Inline-Four

This 1990 Honda Civic RT4WD is for sale on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $6,500 located in Saint-Cyrille-de-Wendover, Quebec, Canada. Under the hood sits a 1.6 L DOHC ZC (4th gen) inline-four imported from Japan which are based on the D-series of engines (D16A1, D16A3, D16A8, D16A9 and D16Z5). The engine was installed along with new radiator, distributor, Xenocron ECU, and poly mounts. Behind the engine is a new Exedy clutch connected to a five-speed manual transmission and Honda’s 4WD system. The suspension is improved with new ball joints, tie rods, Skunk 2 upper control arms, poly bushing kit, Progress coilovers in front and Koni yellow coilovers in back.

