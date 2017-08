If you can’t get enough of Ryan Tuerck’s Toyota GT4586 that’s ok because neither can Ryan. This time around he decides to show off the car in his home town in New Hampshire. It would appear some people loved the car and others didn’t by calling the Police. Then he takes it to Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to really open up the $42K Ferrari 4.5 L V8. For more photos and videos please visit our previous articles.

Source: Donut Media