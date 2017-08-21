1968 Jaguar with a Twin-Turbo Viper V10 Update

David Nonis continues to make progress on his wild Jaguar E-Type project. The Jaguar will have a smoother appearance thanks to firewall, wiper, and antenna holes being patched. Currently he’s building a custom dash out of Russian Birch topped with a Walnut Burl veneer that will resemble the factory dash. Inside the dash will be vintage Stewart Warner gauges which will monitor temperature and RPM coming from that very powerful twin-turbo Viper V10. Behind the dash will be a custom engine harness built by David and the car harness built by Spaghetti Menders. For more details and photos please read our previous article or follow the progress at @Modelman500.

